Cyclones Overcome Fuel in Overtime

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





CINCINNATI, OH. - The Indy Fuel (21-19-2-1) and the Cincinnati Cyclones (28-11-6-0) battled hard throughout the game, exchanging goals throughout every period until Tobie Bisson notched the game winning goal less than two minutes into overtime to bring the Cyclones to a win.

The Fuel kicked off scoring for the game when Liam Coughlin dug the puck off the boards and saw Michael Doherty on the far side of the crease who was able to put it in the backdoor past Michael Houser at 3:04.

Less than a minute later the Fuel set up a nearly identical play when Alex Rauter found Spencer Watson all alone in the right side of the net to tap it in for the Fuel's second goal of the night at 3:52.

Three minutes later the Cyclones had a 3-on-1 rush and Mason Mitchell snapped it in past Chase Marchand to give Cincinnati their first goal of the night.

However, the Cyclones tied it up at 9:15 in the second on a rebound Justin Baudry was able to put into the back of the net to bring the score to 2-2.

The Fuel broke the tie early in the third period when Jake Ryczek fired a shot from the high slot that was able to sneak past Houser at 3:22.

Ben Johnson evened the score at 10:09 on a tipped in shot from Baudry to eventually send the two teams to overtime.

Shortly after Cincinnati's third goal Marchand was taken off of the ice for injury and goaltender Dan Bakala went into the net for the Fuel for the remaining of the third period and overtime.

Cyclones ended the game when Bisson fired a shot from the left side that lifted Cincinnati to a 4-3 overtime win.

The Fuel return home to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow to take on the Toledo Walleye in "Hockey for Indy Night" at a 6:05 pm puck drop.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.