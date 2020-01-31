Thunder Drop Penalty Filled Affair with Mariners, 5-2

GLENS FALLS, NY - Friday night's game featured a combined 84 penalty minutes and 18 powerplays as Adirondack Thunder fell by a final score of 5-2 to the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena. Colby Sissons and Ara Nazarian netted the lone Adirondack goals in the defeat.

The Mariners struck first just 7:51 into the opening period. A 2-on-1 sprung into the Thunder defensive zone, leading the puck to roll back to the slot with traffic in the crease. Sean Day took a wrist shot off of the rebound and fired into the fray, beating Sean Romeo for his fourth of the season.

Adirondack found the equalizer on the man-advantage at 14:42. James Henry and Mike Szmatula worked to get the puck to the blueline for Colby Sissons. Sissons' seeing-eye shot hit the back of the cage through Connor LaCouvee for his fourth of the season.

The second period's start belonged to the Mariners. A breakaway just 1:18 resulted in Maine regaining their lead after Alex Kile snuck it five-hole past Romeo. The Mariners cashed in on another opportunity, this time shorthanded. Dillan Fox stole the puck off the stick of Matt Salhany and wristed a shot past Romeo for his 17th of the season. The trio of Maine goals in the middle frame belonged to Sean Day, his second of the game, on the powerplay made it 4-1.

Before the period came to an end, Ara Nazarian banged home his eighth of the season from Conor Riley and Tommy Parran. The time of the goal was 18:13.

Maine's Ty Ronning scored the lone goal in the third period to cap off the night and seal the 5-2 win for the Mariners.

Both teams scored a powerplay goal as Adirondack finished 1-for-9 on the man-advantage and Maine ended up going 1-for-7. The Thunder outshot the Mariners 38-23.

Up Next

The Thunder take on the Maine Mariners tomorrow night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Puck drop is set for 6:00pm in Maine.

