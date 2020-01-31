It's Stomper's Birthday

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





The Greenville Swamp Rabbits host the Florida Everblades tonight, and what a great night to have a time out with the family at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena! Celebrate our lovable mascot's birthday and help the community all at the same time.

If you bring canned goods to the game, and donate it to Harvest Hope Food Bank at the box office, you will receive $5 off your ticket. Additionally, as part of Teacher Appreciation Night, if you have a teacher ID, you will receive $5 off your ticket at the box office. Just a note, discounts cannot be combined.

Or, if you order tickets, a portion of the ticket price will benefit Harvest Hope.

Stomper and his mascot friends from around the area will be up to all sorts of hijinks all night long. It's going to be a fun night at the Well! Doors open at 6:00 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Let's pack the house!

