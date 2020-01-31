Cyclones Overcome Early Deficit, Win in Overtime

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (28-11-6-0) picked up a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win over the Indy Fuel on Friday Night. Forwards Mason Mitchell and Ben Johnson, along with defenseman Justin Baudry scored the goals in regulation, while defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the winner in overtime win for Cincinnati, who earn their fifth win in the last six outings.

The Fuel jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, getting goals 52 seconds apart from forwards Michael Doherty and Spencer Watson to take a two-goal edge 3:52 into the first.

Cincinnati chipped into the deficit about two and a half minutes later when Mitchell came down the right side on a three-on-one rush and snapped a shot past Fuel goaltender Chase Marchand to trim Indy's lead to 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Cyclones tied the game 9:15 into the second period when Baudry came into the slot and hammered home a loose puck to pull Cincinnati even, 2-2.

The 2-2 score held up throughout the remainder of the second period, and in the third the Fuel regained the lead 3:22 in when defenseman Jake Ryczek found the back of the net to put Indy back up, 3-2.

The momentum was short-lived, as roughly seven minutes later, Cincinnati evened the game back up when Baudry took a shot that was tipped in by Johnson on the power play to re-tie the game, 3-3.

The teams battled throughout the remainder of the period, however the 3-3 tie persisted, and the teams headed to overtime. In the extra session, Cincinnati needed just 1:42 to collect their 13thcome-from-behind win of the season, when Bisson came down the left side and snapped in a shot to lift the 'Clones to a 4-3 overtime win.

The Cyclones outshot Indy, 38-25, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 22 in the win. Cincinnati closes out their weekend on Saturday night when they welcome in the Kalamazoo Wings. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.