Solid Effort Comes up Short as Kalamazoo Falls in Toledo

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





TOLEDO, OH - A late penalty shot goal from Josh Kestner stopped the Kalamazoo Wings' (16-21-4-1) comeback effort in its tracks Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Toledo Walleye (25-12-3-1) at the Huntington Center. The loss snapped Kalamazoo's four-game point streak and three-game winning streak in the fifth game of a season-long six game road trip.

The Walleye struck first when Alex Kromm won a corner battle and fed a pass into the left face-off circle. The initial shot was blocked, but Kromm buried the loose puck into the back of the net. Toledo added to its lead when Kevin Spinozzi fired a puck the length of the ice and T.J. Hensick beat the icing, before playing the carom off the corner boards by firing a one-timer past Jake Kielly.

The K-Wings closed the gap to one when Matt Iacopelli fired a shot past Billy Christopoulos from the right circle at the end of a 3-on-2 rush, set-up by Justin Taylor and started by Matt VanVoorhis. The Walleye answered just 14 seconds later, however, when Kevin Spinozzi fired a shot from the point that deflected off of a Kalamazoo stick and over Kielly's shoulder to give Toledo a 3-1 lead after two.

Defenseman Zach Frye brought the K-Wings back to within one with a blast from the right point on power play 1:06 into the third period. But Toledo answered on a power play of their own when Hensick fired a shot past Kielly from the right circle for his second of the game.

Austin Farley then made it 4-3 when he snuck a backhander through the legs of Christopoulos with 6:45 left in regulation. The K-Wings received a four-minute power play in the final five minutes when Josh Winquist was called for spearing, but Kestner was upended on a short-handed breakaway to draw the penalty shot ruling. He scored to make it 5-3 with 3:34 left, and Shane Berschbach added an empty net goal to complete the scoring.

Kalamazoo finishes off a season-long six game road trip Saturday at 7:35 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or ECHL TV online, with pregame coverage starting at 7:15 p.m.

