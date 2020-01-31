Oilers Fall to Allen, Drop League-Leading Point Streak

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





ALLEN, TX - Tulsa dropped their league-leading, seven-game point streak by losing 4-3 to the Americans at the Allen Event Center on Thursday.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first half of the period, but Josh Brittain scored just after the 10-minute mark, roofing a rebound off a breakaway save by Devin Williams. Bobby Watson sprung Danny Moynihan on a breakaway, and the forward beat Jake Paterson short side to tie things 1-1 2:01 later. Josh Brittain scored his second of the game just 20 seconds later, bringing the game to 2-1.

Cam Knight cut the puck against the grain in the neutral zone, sending Ian McNulty on a breakaway 4:24 into the period. McNulty faked a shot five hole before beating Paterson low glove to knot things up 2-2. The Oilers held the shot advantage the rest of the period, but Josh Lammon scooped up the puck off the half boards in the Oilers' zone before walking down, untouched, and roofing the puck over Williams in close with 3:14 remaining in the second period.

The third period saw plenty of action. McNulty tied the game 12:23 into the final frame, cramming home a loose puck created off Adam Pleskach, who leads the league in shots on goal. However, Allen continued the trend of the night by restoring their lead quickly, with Brett Pollock closing out the scoring just 2:24 later.

Tulsa looks to bounce back against Kansas City in back-to-back games at Silverstein EyeCenters Arena on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.