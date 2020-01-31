Shorthanded Goal Leads Allen over Tulsa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday night by a score of 4-3 at Allen Event Center.

Brett Pollock's 15th goal of the season came shorthanded in the third period breaking a 3-3 tie and giving the Americans the lead for good in a 4-3 Allen win. It was the second game in a row the Americans have scored a shorthanded goal.

"Tulsa played us tough tonight," said Americans forward Brett Pollock. "You can't look at their record and where they are in the standings. They have been playing some really good hockey of late, winning five of their last seven games and picking up points in seven straight games. Tyler (Sheehy) made a great pass and I was able to put it away."

Josh Brittain scored two goals for Allen, his 10th and 11th of the season. Joshua Lammon added his 5th of the year.

The victory, was the Allen Americans 31st of the season, picking up two points, and now lead South Carolina by two for the most points in the ECHL with 70.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Pollock

2. ALN - J. Brittain

3. ALN - J. Lammon

