Players' Month Opens on Saturday

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Players' Month will begin on Saturday with the Atlanta Gladiators participating in the program when they host Norfolk at 7:05 p.m.

The ECHL Board of Governors approved February 2020 as Players' Month, where ECHL Teams and Players have the opportunity to wear "nicknames" on their jersey nameplates for a select home game during the month.

Throughout the month of February seven teams will participate in Players' Month.

Atlanta Gladiators - Feb. 1

Toledo Walleye - Feb. 8 and 9

Tulsa Oilers - Feb. 15

Utah Grizzlies - Feb. 17

Kalamazoo Wings - Feb. 22

Rapid City Rush - Feb. 28

Indy Fuel - Feb. 28 and 29

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.