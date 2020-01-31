Players' Month Opens on Saturday
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Players' Month will begin on Saturday with the Atlanta Gladiators participating in the program when they host Norfolk at 7:05 p.m.
The ECHL Board of Governors approved February 2020 as Players' Month, where ECHL Teams and Players have the opportunity to wear "nicknames" on their jersey nameplates for a select home game during the month.
Throughout the month of February seven teams will participate in Players' Month.
Atlanta Gladiators - Feb. 1
Toledo Walleye - Feb. 8 and 9
Tulsa Oilers - Feb. 15
Utah Grizzlies - Feb. 17
Kalamazoo Wings - Feb. 22
Rapid City Rush - Feb. 28
Indy Fuel - Feb. 28 and 29
