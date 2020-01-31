Game Preview: Komets at IceMen, January 31, 2020

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, January 31, 2020 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #17

Referee: Alexander Ross (#11) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. The two teams meet for the second time in as many nights and will close out their four-game regular season series this evening. The first three meetings of the season have all been decided in overtime. In fact, four of Fort Wayne's last six games have been decided in overtime or the shootout.

Series History: Tonight's game marks the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. Fort Wayne leads the season and All-Time series 2-0-1. The two teams used to compete as Indiana in-state rivals during the Icemen's days in Evansville in both the ECHL and the now defunct Central Hockey League from 2010-2012.

About the Icemen: Alexis D'Aoust goal scoring streak ended at four games last night. However, D'Aoust has collected 11 points in the last 11 games (6g, 5a)....The Icemen are 9-0-1-0 when leading after two periods....Earlier today, rookie forward Bobby Lynch was recalled by Manitoba of the American Hockey League (AHL).

About the Komets: Despite going 0-for-3 on the power play last night, Fort Wayne still boasts the league's second best power play unit at 24.6-percent. In addition, forward Shawn Szydlowski also ranks second in the league with 19 power play points.

