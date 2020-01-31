Forward Diego Cuglietta Loaned from Texas Stars to Steelheads

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Diego Cuglietta has been loaned by the Texas Stars to the Idaho Steelheads ahead of tonight's game, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Cuglietta, 24, appeared in 19 games with AHL Texas this season, posting one goal and three assists for four points with a plus-two rating. The Kamloops, B.C. native has earned two assists in 11 games since being recalled on November 15. He enters his second stint with the Steelheads, posting one assist in three games following his ECHL debut on November 6. In 25 professional games since making his professional debut on Mar. 22, 2019, Cuglietta owns six points (2-4-6) between Idaho and Texas.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward tallied 100 points (50-50-100) in four seasons at Lake Superior State University, serving as team captain in his senior season while being named a 2019 Hobey Baker Award nominee and earning WCHA All-First Team honors in 2018-19. He became the fourth skater in school history since 2000 to hit the 100-point plateau for his career.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.