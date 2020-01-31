Forward Diego Cuglietta Loaned from Texas Stars to Steelheads
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Forward Diego Cuglietta has been loaned by the Texas Stars to the Idaho Steelheads ahead of tonight's game, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.
Cuglietta, 24, appeared in 19 games with AHL Texas this season, posting one goal and three assists for four points with a plus-two rating. The Kamloops, B.C. native has earned two assists in 11 games since being recalled on November 15. He enters his second stint with the Steelheads, posting one assist in three games following his ECHL debut on November 6. In 25 professional games since making his professional debut on Mar. 22, 2019, Cuglietta owns six points (2-4-6) between Idaho and Texas.
Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward tallied 100 points (50-50-100) in four seasons at Lake Superior State University, serving as team captain in his senior season while being named a 2019 Hobey Baker Award nominee and earning WCHA All-First Team honors in 2018-19. He became the fourth skater in school history since 2000 to hit the 100-point plateau for his career.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.
The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2020
- Forward Diego Cuglietta Loaned from Texas Stars to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Shorthanded Goal Leads Allen over Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Hawkins Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cyclones Add Phillips Ahead of Weekend Action - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners to Collect Books for Ronald McDonald House Charities - Maine Mariners
- Toledo Night Market Coming to Winterfest - Toledo Walleye
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Lincoln Griffin - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Komets at IceMen, January 31, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- It's Stomper's Birthday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rays Announce Updates to Promo Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Players' Month Opens on Saturday - ECHL
- Josh Anderson and Kevin Davis Returns to Club - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals March in North Charleston Looking for Redemption - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Visit Worcester with Chance to Increase Gap on Railers - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 31 vs. Brampton Beast - Newfoundland Growlers
- Oilers Fall to Allen, Drop League-Leading Point Streak - Tulsa Oilers
- IceMen Earn a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Komets - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Forward Diego Cuglietta Loaned from Texas Stars to Steelheads
- Steelheads Beef Night & Giveaway Rings in Return to CenturyLink Arena
- Steelheads Weekly - January 27, 2020
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Jonathan Charbonneau from Toledo
- Steelheads End Road Trip with 6-2 Loss to Tulsa