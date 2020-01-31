Growlers Pregame Notes: January 31 vs. Brampton Beast

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31ST & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST (7 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (30-11-0-1, 61 PTS) vs. Brampton Beast (25-17-2-0, 52 PTS)

WATCH: ECHL TV, Rogers TV (Saturday)

LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers return home from a road trip that saw them pick up three of a possible six points and will look to build on their 16-game home winning streak during an All-Canadian weekend series against the Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Saturday night the Growlers will pay tribute to the St. John's Maple Leafs and rock the retro jerseys for the second time this season. Fans are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Purolator Shuts Out Hunger food drive.

LAST GAME

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their first post-regulation game of the season in a 7-6 goal-fest shootout loss Sunday afternoon at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. Joseph Duszak recorded a goal and two assists for a three-point night, while Evan Neugold, Marcus Power, Aaron Luchuk, Justin Brazeau and Garrett Johnston all had a tally each. Daniel Leavens and David Vallorani each recorded three points for Brampton. Lindsay Sparks had the shootout winner. Maksim Zhukov made 33 saves in his return to the Growlers net, and Alex Dubeau made 36 for the Beast.

TEAM LEADERS

Newfoundland Brampton

G: Marcus Power (20) David Vallorani (22)

A: Giorgio Estephan (30) David Vallorani, Daniel Leavens (29)

PTS: Giorgio Estephan (48) David Vallorani (51)

PIM: Matt Bradley (52) Matt Petgrave (61)

+/-: Evan Neugold (+14) Daniel Leavens (+25)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers can tie for the longest home winning streak in ECHL history with two wins this weekend

Marcus Power became the first Growler this season to hit the 20-goal plateau and is the first Growler in franchise history to record back-to-back 20-goal seasons

Joseph Duszak has five points in the last three games

Brampton

The Beast are 22-5-1-0 when scoring the first goal

David Vallorani (51) and Daniel Leavens (49) are third and fourth in league scoring respectively

Trent Bourque has four assists in the last two games

