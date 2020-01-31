Cyclones Add Phillips Ahead of Weekend Action

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed goaltender Jamie Phillips to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Phillips returns to North America after skating in 24 games with the Coventry Blaze of the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) in England, where he turned out a 12-12-0-0 record, along with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage.

Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round of the 2012 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, Phillips split the 2018-19 season between the Florida Everblades and Reading Royals, accounting for a mark of 27-11-2-1, and was tied for seventh in the ECHL with a 2.51 GAA and had a .908 SV%. He spent his final 12 games with the Royals, allowing three or fewer goals in 11 of those contests, and he ended the season on a six-game winning streak.

He has also seen ECHL time with the Jacksonville IceMen and Tulsa Oilers, and has an overall ECHL mark of 49-32-5-1, along with a 2.70 GAA and a .907 SV%. The Caledonia, ON, native has also seen time with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 27 games from 2016-18. He has an AHL record of 8-11-3, to go along with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Prior to turning pro in 2016, Phillips enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. While with the Huskies, he earned a 57-26-8 record to accompany a 2.00 GAA and a .922 SV% across 99 career games. His best season came during his junior year of 2014-15, where he led all NCAA goaltenders with 41 games started, and second nationally in both wins (28) and shutouts (8). He was also a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the top collegiate goaltender.

