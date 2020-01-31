Growlers Win 17th Straight Home Game
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their home winning streak to 17 games in a 5-0 blanking over the Brampton Beast Friday night at Mile One Centre before a crowd of 4,368. The win puts the Growlers tied for the second all-time longest home winning streak in league history.
The puck was barely dropped when Joseph Duszak cut across and fed Aaron Luchuk a pass which he made no mistake on, re-directing his 15th of the season behind Alex Dubeau just 19 seconds in for a 1-0 Growlers lead. Luchuk's tally stood as the only offense in the opening frame, and both teams registered eight shots on goal.
Luchuk rifled home his second of the night at 8:16 of the second period after one-timing a Garrett Johnston feed top shelf on the powerplay for a 2-0 Growlers lead, and with 28.7 seconds to play Trey Bradley fired a shorthanded wrister past Dubeau for his 11th of the season to send the Growlers to the locker room up 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.
Aaron Luchuk re-directed a Joseph Duszak point shot to complete the hat trick against his former team at 4:38 of the third period to put the Growlers ahead 4-0 and to send Growlers Nation into a frenzy, and Brady Ferguson picked the top corner just under four minutes later for a 5-0 lead.
The Beast applied heavy pressure in the final minutes of the game while on a powerplay, but Parker Gahagen stood tall and turned aside all 33 shots he faced to preserve the shutout for a 5-0 victory.
Quick Hits
Parker Gahagen has recorded a shutout in two of his last three starts
Giorgio Estephan moved fourth in league scoring with a pair of assists
The three stars were 3 - J. Melindy (NFL), 2 - P. Gahagen (NFL) and 1 - A. Luchuk (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers pay tribute to the St. John's Maple Leafs in a rematch tomorrow night with the Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.
Brampton Beast (25-18-2-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (31-11-0-1)
Friday, January 31st - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st NFL 0:19 A. Luchuk (15) J. Duszak, M. Bradley V 5 10 19 20 23 H 3 21 26 27 29
0 - 2 2 2nd NFL 8:16 A. Luchuk (16) G. Johnston, C. Conrad PP V 4 12 20 61 H 3 14 17 26 39
0 - 3 3 2nd NFL 19:31 T. Bradley (11) G. Estephan SH V 10 22 28 61 97 H 8 14 29 44
0 - 4 4 3rd NFL 4:38 A. Luchuk (17) J. Duszak, G. Estephan V 5 10 19 20 23 H 3 21 26 27 29
0 - 5 5 3rd NFL 8:23 B. Ferguson (17) Z. O'Brien, M. Power PP V 4 19 25 74 H 9 10 21 22 29
