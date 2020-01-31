Mariners to Collect Books for Ronald McDonald House Charities

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners "Community Collection" program will feature a book drive for Ronald McDonald House® Charities of Maine at all home games in the months of February and March. Fans who bring three or more new or gently used books to the Promotions Port at a Mariners game will receive a ticket voucher to a future weekday game or a 2020-21 game, starting with donations made at the game on March 14th.

"Ronald McDonald House® Charities of Maine provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of all children," as state by their mission statement on their website at https://rmhcmaine.org/.

The Mariners and Ronald McDonald House® Charities of Maine are seeking books for all ages, not just kids. Books which are currently available are not able to be kept by families, while donations received through the Community Collection program will be.

The Mariners have 14 home games in February and March to round out the 2019-20 home schedule. They're home for the first six games on February (the 1st, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 11th) plus the 23rd. In March, the Mariners have home games on the 1st, 6th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 27th, and 29th (the regular season home finale).

March is National Reading Month, and the Mariners are holding "Reading Night" during their game on Sunday, March 1st against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Mariners' inaugural "Read with ME" summer reading program, incentivizing kids to read by offering prize packages, gathered more than 500 registrations.

"It's really important to donate books for people going through medical situations to keep them in a positive state of mind," said Mariners Alternate Captain Terrence Wallin. "Our team tries out best to be community-first and know the impact we can have on some day, week, and life by showing up and being present. These kinds of community acts like the Ronald McDonald House are one of the great ways our team and fanbase can help people going through difficult times."

Community Collections donations will also be accepted at other Cross Insurance Arena events, but ticket vouchers can only be redeemed during Mariners games.

This is the third phase of the Community Collection program, which collected non-perishable food items for the South Portland Food Cupboard in October and November and new packages of socks and underwear for Preble Street Teen Services at December and January home games. To add to this collection on February 9th, the Mariners are holding an "Underwear Toss" promotion, where fans are encouraged to toss packages of new underwear onto the ice after the first Mariners goal.

The Mariners are in Glens Falls, NY for 7 PM faceoff tonight against the Adirondack Thunder. Both teams will then head to Portland to play at the Cross Insurance Arena tomorrow night at 6 PM. It's Make-A-Wish Maine night presented by Agren. The Mariners will wear jerseys designed by 11-year-old 'Wish Kid' Ellie Labree, who won a jersey design contest this past fall. The full set of jerseys are currently up for auction on the Handbid App, with proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine. Auctions will close at the start of the third period of Saturday's game.

