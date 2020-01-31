Swamp Rabbits Drop Decision to Everblades
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits cut the Florida Everblades' lead in half twice, but a 2-0 lead after the first period paced the visitors' attack as the Swamp Rabbits fell to Florida 4-2 on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
One special teams moment in the second period swayed the tide of the game for both sides of the coin. With a 5-on-3 in their pocket, the Swamp Rabbits took advantage. Michael Pelech tore into the Everblades' lead with a rebound goal on a shot by Patrick Bajkov.
However, just over a minute later, a shorthanded goal took the wind out of Greenville's sails almost immediately. Hugo Roy pounced onto a turnover and broke down the wing. His initial shot was denied by Jeremy Helvig, but the puck squeaked through the pads, and Roy popped in the loose puck to re-establish the two-goal lead.
Justin Auger added to the advantage and capped the scoring for the 'Blades at the 16:59 mark of the second period.
Nathan Perkovich started the comeback early in the third period with a second chance opportunity off a blocked shot by Ryan Black, and the Swamp Rabbits outshot the Everblades 9-5 in the third period, but goaltender Cam Johnson made 33 saves to stave off the rest of Greenville's rally.
Cody Sol and Logan Roe posted tallies in the opening period within six minutes to open the scoring.
The Swamp Rabbits take on the Utah Grizzlies for the one and only meeting this season on Saturday, February 1 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
