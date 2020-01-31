Josh Anderson and Kevin Davis Returns to Club

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Greenville, South Carolina - Defenseman Josh Anderson and Kevin Davis each returns to the Utah Grizzlies roster after being reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Anderson scored a goal for the Grizzlies on December 30th vs Tulsa. He has 1 goal and 2 assists in 8 games for the Grizzlies. With the Eagles, Anderson has 1 goal in 10 games this season. Last year Anderson played in 55 games for the Grizzlies, scoring 1 goal and 6 assists.

Davis has 10 assists in 24 games for the Grizzlies this season, with 6 of those assists coming on the power play. He also has 2 assists in 11 games for the Eagles this season. Last season Davis had 2 goals and 20 assists in 27 games for Utah. He also had 3 assists in 5 playoff games last year.

Anderson will wear number 4 for the Grizzlies and Davis will be number 8 when the Grizzlies road trip continues at Greenville on Saturday, February 1st at 4:00 pm MST. Next homestand for the Grizzlies will feature games on February 17th and 19th vs Rapid City and Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler on February 22nd - 24th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or at the Maverik Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.