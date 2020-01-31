Josh Anderson and Kevin Davis Returns to Club
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Greenville, South Carolina - Defenseman Josh Anderson and Kevin Davis each returns to the Utah Grizzlies roster after being reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Anderson scored a goal for the Grizzlies on December 30th vs Tulsa. He has 1 goal and 2 assists in 8 games for the Grizzlies. With the Eagles, Anderson has 1 goal in 10 games this season. Last year Anderson played in 55 games for the Grizzlies, scoring 1 goal and 6 assists.
Davis has 10 assists in 24 games for the Grizzlies this season, with 6 of those assists coming on the power play. He also has 2 assists in 11 games for the Eagles this season. Last season Davis had 2 goals and 20 assists in 27 games for Utah. He also had 3 assists in 5 playoff games last year.
Anderson will wear number 4 for the Grizzlies and Davis will be number 8 when the Grizzlies road trip continues at Greenville on Saturday, February 1st at 4:00 pm MST. Next homestand for the Grizzlies will feature games on February 17th and 19th vs Rapid City and Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler on February 22nd - 24th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or at the Maverik Center Box Office.
