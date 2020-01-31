Hawkins Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forward Brandon Hawkins.

Hawkins, 25, has had a great rookie year, as he leads the Nailers with 14 goals and 157 shots on goal, while ranking third on the club with 27 points. Brandon has collected three points on four different occasions, including the team's lone hat trick on December 6th against Kalamazoo, as well as a three-assist game last Saturday in a win against Cincinnati. This will be the Macomb, Michigan native's second recall to the AHL this season, as he appeared in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in October, and collected one assist.

The Nailers will continue their homestand this weekend, when they face the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday at 7:05 and on Saturday at 7:35.

