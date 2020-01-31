Rays Announce Updates to Promo Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced additional promotions for some of their upcoming games in February and March.

The team's Kids Takeover Day on Feb. 9 will now feature a Stingrays puzzle giveaway to the first 1,000 children 14-and-under. As part of the day's promotion, the team will honor its youngest fans for the day with family-fun activities during the game against Jacksonville which has a 3:05 p.m. start time presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks!

During the game against Adirondack on Valentine's Day Feb. 14, the Rays will host a 'Spread The Love' food drive presented by Panera Bread and Lowcountry Food Bank outside of the Montague Ave. entrance to the North Charleston Coliseum. Fans who drop off peanut/nut butter or another nonperishable food item will receive a free You Pick Two coupon from Panera Bread. In addition, the first 100 people who bring a donation to the game will receive a buy one, get one ticket voucher to the Stingrays game on Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Worcester.

On Superman Night, which will be held on Feb. 15 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the first 1,500 children 14-and-under will receive a Stingrays Youth Cape presented by Summerville Medical Center! The Stingrays will wear specialty Superman Jerseys to battle their in-state rival, who will be outfitted as Lex Luther.

Undie Sunday, which will take place on March 15, will once again be presented by Gildan to benefit One80 Place. Fans are encouraged to bring packaged underwear and socks to throw on the ice after the Rays score their first goal of the game. The game will begin at a family-friendly start time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

Finally, the team's First Responders Night on March 28 will now feature a Stingrays t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. The shirt will honor all of the first responders within the Lowcountry community. The game will be presented by Belfor Property Restoration and David Aylor Law Offices.

The Stingrays return to home ice at the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend for two games beginning Friday night against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. and continuing Saturday with Nickelodeon Night at 6:05 presented by Dorchester Paws. For more information on all of the team's upcoming promotions, visit StingraysHockey.com.

To bring your group to one of our exciting upcoming promotions, call the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248!

