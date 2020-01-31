IceMen Earn a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Komets

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Matthew Boudens scored with 1:02 remaining into overtime to guide the Fort Wayne Komets to a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena Thursday evening. All three head-to-head meetings between the two teams this season have been decided in overtime.

Jacksonville struck first on a Brendan Warren tally just under seven minutes into the game. Warren gathered the puck in the slot and wristed a shot that he didn't fully connect on. However, what he did get on the shot was effective. The puck looped slowly toward the net and over the pad of goaltender Patrick Munson.

The Komets evened the game with nearly 90 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Brady Shaw blazed down the left wing with the puck and took advantage of an Icemen defender's bad angle. Shaw propelled to the breakaway chance and finished off a smooth deke move with a backhanded shot over the shoulder of Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson for the tying marker.

Jacksonville reclaimed the lead in the second period after taking advantage of a Komets turnover in their own zone. Olivier Galipeau lost the puck in his skates and it was poked away by Emerson Clark. Clark snapped shot from the slot that was stopped by Munson, but the rebound skipped to Adam Douda to the right of the slot. Douda ripped a wrist shot into the net to give the Icemen a 2-1 edge.

The Komets knotted up the game with six minutes remaining in regulation when Brett McKenzie knocked in the puck past a sprawled Carlson. The Icemen argued the puck was kicked into the net, but a video replay was not conclusive enough to overrule the goal.

Both teams exchanged chances in overtime, but Matt Boudens secured the Fort Wayne victory on a shot from the high slot that ripped into the corner of the net.

