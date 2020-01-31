Royals Squash the Railers 5-1

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (17-26-2-0, 36pts)began the weekend falling 5-1 on Friday night to the Reading Royals (24-14-5-0, 53pts)in front of 2,917 fans at the DCU Center on Saturday night.The Railers host Reading on Saturday night at 7pm for a zamboni coin bank giveaway courtesy of Cornerstone Bank before a rare Sunday off.

The lone goal of the first period would come from Trevor Gooch (7th) at 7:05 when he was able to send one by Jakub Skarek in tight to give Reading a 1-0 lead. The Railers outshot the Royals 14-10 but trailed 1-0 through 20 minutes of play.

Reading broke free in the middle frame and it started with former Railer Matt Gaudreau (11th) from below the left circle roofing one over the right shoulder of Skarek to take a 2-0 advantage. Worcetser would surrender two goals in a 2:38 span first it was Thomas Ebbing (7th) at 4:11 and then Trevor Gooch (8th) to give Reading a 4-0 leading. Jakub Skarek was pulled after the socre as Evan Buitenhuis came in relief and allowed the hat trick score from Trevor Gooch (9th) with five minutes to go in the second period when he zipped one low blocker from the right circle. With under a minute to go Nic Pierog (18th) would get Worcester on the scoreboard when he gloved down a pass from Ben Thomson on the top of the crease and backhanded a shot over the right shoulder of Kirill Ustimenko at 19:05 to cut the deficit down to 5-1. Reading took a 5-1 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play.

The two teams would play a scoreless third period as the Railers outshot Reading 14-5 but would end up falling 5-1 to the Royals.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Rob Michel (0-2-2, +3) 2nd star: Thomas Ebbing (1-0-1, +3) 1st star: Trevor Gooch (3-1-4, +4) .... final shots were 37-25 in favor of Worcester....Kirill Ustimenko (17-4-5) made 36 saves on 37 shots for Reading.... Jakub Skarek (2-5-1) made 10 saves on 14 shots for Worcester and was pulled with 13:11 to go in the second period.... while Evan Buitenhuis came in relief and made 10 saves on 11 shots in 33:10 of play.... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Reading went 1-for-2...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Jack Macnee, and Phil Johansson, Dylan Sadowy (TRV) did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell, David Quenneville, Linus Soderstrom, and are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Jakub Skarek was reassigned from the New York Islanders earlier this morning.... Jordan Samuels-Thomas was suspended by the club on Thursday as he has left to pursue opportunities in Europe.... Nic Pierog snapped a seven game pointless skid and led all skaters with eight shots.... The Railers have been outscored 20-4 in their last four games despite outshooting their opponents 129-114.... Worcester finished the month of January (6-8) dropping seven of their last eight.... 'Cruisin' Bruce Palmer, Chuck Perks, Adam Webster, and Keith Stephens dropped the puck for 100FM The Pike classic hits night.... the Railers are now 13-16-1-0 under GM/coach Cunniff.... The Railers are now 16-11-1 all-time vs. the Royals and 9-3-1-0 at the DCU Center....

