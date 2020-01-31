Wichita Falls in First Home Game Since January 11

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Friday night for the first time in two and a half weeks and fell to rival, Allen, by the final of 6-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Crinella, Spencer Dorowicz and Patrik Parkkonen scored in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first, Dorowicz put the Thunder on the board two minutes into the second. He fired a wrist shot near the right circle past Jake Paterson to make it 1-0. Allen answered at 10:33 when Les Lancaster received a pass from Olivier Archambault and beat Wells to the top corner. Jared VanWormer flipped a shot over the glove of Wells at 17:49 to make it a 2-1 Allen lead.

Parkkonen knotted the game just three seconds into a power play with a slap shot from the top of the far circle at 4:36 in the final frame. The Americans scored under a minute later. Wells stopped a Brett Pollock wrist shot, but the puck squirted loose and Alex Breton buried it.

Archambault made it 4-2, firing a shot that beat Wells at 11:51 in the third. Wichita cut it to 4-3 when Crinella found a pass from Fabrizio Ricci in front of the net and he buried it. Allen benefited from a penalty on Jacob Graves after the play and that gave the Americans another chance on the man advantage. Tyler Sheehy scored 20 seconds later to push the Allen lead to 5-3. Sheehy added an empty-net goal late in the period to give Allen a 6-3 victory.

Parkkonen collected his fourth goal of the season. Crinella and Dorowicz both recorded their 12th markers of the season.

Wichita heads down to Texas to face the Americans tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

