Game Notes: at Idaho

January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush @ Idaho Steelheads - 7:10 p.m. MDT

CenturyLink Arena

THIS SEASON

Idaho: 46gp, 24-15-3-4, 55pts (3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 1/26 @ Tulsa (6-2 L)

Rush: 45gp, 24-17-3-0, 51pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 1/26 vs Wichita (5-2 W)

HEAD TO HEAD - 6 of 13 Games Played

Idaho: 1-4-0-1, 3pts

Power Play: 11.5% (3/26)

Penalty Kill: 73.9% (17/23)

Leading Scorer(s): Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier ROy (6pts Each)

Rush: 5-0-1-0, 11pts

Power Play: 26.1% (6/23)

Penalty Kill: 88.5% (23/26)

Leading Scorer(s): Brennan Saulnier* (6gp, 4g-2ast-6pts)

NOTES

MOUNTAIN DIVISION HIGH: Since following the Christmas Break, the Rush have had outstanding success against Mountain Division rivals. Thanks to taking two out of three against the Wichita Thunder last weekend, the Rush have won 7 of their last 9 against the Mountain Division, and have points in 8 of those meetings.

POWER STREAK: It's been no secret that this season has been one of the best in recent memory for the Rush on the power play, and against Wichita, the team found its stride once again on the man-advantage. The Rush have now scored in three straight games on the power play (6/21, 28/6%), and have scored in 6 of their last 9 games on the power play (11/50, 22%).

HOME IN BOISE: Tonight's series marks the first time since late November that the Rush and the Steelheads will square off against each other, starting the remaining 7 games of the rivals' 13-game series. The Rush have a 5-0-1-0 record against the Steelheads in the previous six meetings, and are 2-0-1-0 in Boise this season. Dating back to last year, the Rush boast a 6-2-3-1 showing at CenturyLink Arena, and are currently on both a 7-game point streak in Boise (5-0-1-1) and a 9-game point streak overall against the Steelheads (7-0-1-1).

BEAU KNOWS: Making his Rapid City Rush debut under the most brutal of travel circumstances on Sunday was newcomer Beau McCue, who, despite getting to Rapid City (and the rink) two hours before puck drop, didn't let it get to him. As a matter of fact, McCue earned an assist on the very first goal of the game, which helped Stephane Legault give the Rush an early 1-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the action.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Three players carry statistical streaks into tonight's first showdown against the Idaho Steelheads:

Keeghan Howdeshell - has assists in three straight and points in five straight (5gp, 3g-6ast-9pts)

Jalen Smereck - has points in four straight (4gp, 2g-4ast-6pts)

Stephane Legault - has points in three straight (3gp, 1g-4ast-5pts)

