Mavs Grab Last Second Win in OT, Schultz Gets First Career Victory
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 in overtime Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Bryan Lemos scored the game-winner with 14 seconds left in the overtime period. Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons made 31 saves on the night. Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz earned his first career win. The Mavericks and Oilers faceoff again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
First Period
-Kansas City goal: Matt Schmalz (7, PP) at 3:38. Assisted by Justin Woods and Mitch Hults.
-Shots: Tulsa 9, Kansas City 8
Second Period
-No goals
-Shots: Kansas City 7, Tulsa 6
Third Period
-Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach (12) at 19:15. Assisted by JJ Piccinich and Miles Liberati.
-Shots: Tulsa 12, Kansas City 11
Overtime
-Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (13) at 6:46. Assisted by David Dziurzynski and Zach Osburn.
Notes & Streaks
-This was Kohl Schultz's first career head coaching win.
-Matt Schmalz scored his first goal as a Maverick.
-Goaltender Tyler Parsons made 31 saves on 32 shots.
-The Mavericks went one-for-five on the power play and six-for-seven on the penalty kill.
-The Mavericks improved to 5-2 in overtime games and 3-0 at home in OT.
The Mavericks conclude their home stand Saturday against the Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, as the Mavericks celebrate Mac's birthday. The first 1,000 fans will get a special edition Mac bobblehead. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.
