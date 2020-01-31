Game Preview: Solar Bears at Nailers

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Wheeling Nailers

VENUE: WesBanco Arena, Wheeling, W.Va.

DATE: Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (19-17-5-1) take on the Wheeling Nailers (19-18-5-0) for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Orlando holds a lifetime record of 9-2-0-0 against Wheeling, outscoring the Nailers 48-28 in the head-to-head series. The Solar Bears are also 5-0-0-0 in their history at WesBanco Arena.

FUCALE TO START: Zachary Fucale is expected to get the start for the Solar Bears tonight against the Nailers. As a member of the Fort Wayne Komets last season, Fucale appeared in four matches against the Nailers, sporting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .856 in a high-scoring series that saw Fort Wayne average 4.38 goals per game and Wheeling average 4.50 goals per game.

OLSON CLOSING OUT STRONG JANUARY WITH 100TH ECHL GAME TONIGHT: With his goal against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Trevor Olson continued to add to his impressive totals in the month of January, tied with Tristin Langan for the team in scoring with 13 points (8g-5a) in 11 games. This is already the best single-month performance in the second-year forward's pro career, after previously collecting 10 points (6g-4a) in February of 2019. Tonight's game also marks Olson's 100th career pro game, 91 of which have been played with the Solar Bears.

DRAPLUK DISHING OUT ASSISTS: Eric Drapluk leads the Solar Bears in assists by a defenseman in the month of January with six helpers. The blueliner is one point away from matching his performance in the month of January 2019 during his time with the Tulsa Oilers.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Nailers are the ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Wheeling is seeded fifth in the seven-team Central Division, and is currently in the midst of a two-game win streak after picking up victories over Cincinnati last Saturday (4-1) and Norfolk (2-1) on Wednesday.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their four-game road trip with their second game against the Nailers on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

