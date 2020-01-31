ECHL Transactions - January 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 31, 2020:

Allen:

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Freddy Gerard, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve

Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Diego Cuglietta, F assigned by Texas

Add Spencer Naas, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve

Add Josh McArdle, D activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Everett Clark, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bobby Lynch, F recalled by Manitoba

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Rocco Carzo, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Bennett, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Nick Niedert, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Gaudreau, F activated from Injured Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jared Thomas, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Robby Jackson, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Kevin Davis, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Barron, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Myles Powell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Add Christopher Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Delete Ruslan Rakhmatov, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/30]

Wichita:

Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve

Delete Beau Starrett, F recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Vincent Desharnais, D recalled by Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Jakub Skarek, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Ian Milosz, G placed on reserve

