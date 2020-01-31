ECHL Transactions - January 31
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 31, 2020:
Allen:
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Freddy Gerard, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve
Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Diego Cuglietta, F assigned by Texas
Add Spencer Naas, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve
Add Josh McArdle, D activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Everett Clark, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bobby Lynch, F recalled by Manitoba
Kansas City:
Add Justin Woods, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Rocco Carzo, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Bennett, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Nick Niedert, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Gaudreau, F activated from Injured Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jared Thomas, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Robby Jackson, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Kevin Davis, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Barron, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Myles Powell, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve
Add Christopher Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Delete Ruslan Rakhmatov, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/30]
Wichita:
Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve
Delete Beau Starrett, F recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Vincent Desharnais, D recalled by Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Jakub Skarek, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Ian Milosz, G placed on reserve
