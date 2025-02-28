Thunder Falls on Friday Night in Front of 12,799

WICHITA, Kan. - In front of 12,799 fans in attendance, Wichita fell on Friday night to longtime rival, Tulsa, 3-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder battled back from two separate two-goal deficits but couldn't level the contest. With the loss, Wichita has dropped four in a row in the season series to the Oilers.

Tyler Poulsen got the scoring started 4:11 into the game. Michael Farren found him across the slot, and he beat Trevor Gorsuch to make it 1-0.

Conner Roulette made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 8:37. He fired a shot from the deep slot through traffic and beat Gorsuch.

Midway through the second, Declan Smith redirected a shot from Nolan Kneen on the man advantage to cut the lead to one.

Roulette added his second of the game at 5:24 of the third. He stole the puck near the red line, skated in on a breakaway and beat Gorsuch for his 15th of the year.

Jay Dickman scored at 13:03 of the third to cut the lead to one. Nolan Burke tried to let a shot go through the slot. He connected with Dickman at the edge of the left circle, who beat Talyn Boyko for his 25th of the season.

Wichita pulled Gorsuch and called its timeout with just over a minute to go. Boyko held down the fort and the Oilers earned the victory.

Dickman extended his goal streak to five games, tallying seven over that span. He is just two shy of 300 ECHL points. Stinil added an assist, giving him six points in his last three outings. Smith recorded his fourth goal in February. Burke has assists in three of the last four contests.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Tonight's crowd of 12,799 is the fourth largest in franchise history and the largest since April 14, 2023.

The Thunder remains at home on Saturday night to host rival, Kansas City.

