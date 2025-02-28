Bison Drop First Game in Massachusetts

Worcester, Mass. - The Bloomington Bison lost by a 3-1 score to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center.

9:02 into the game, Matthew Kopperud tallied his 13th of the year to open the scoring in favor of the Railers. The power play goal was assisted by Anthony Callin and Connor Welsh. The period closed with Worcester outshooting the Bison 10-7 and leading 1-0.

:29 into the second period, Lincoln Hatten gave the Railers a 2-0 lead with his fifth of the season. Welsh and Tanner Schachle assisted on the goal. With 2:55 remaining in the period, Danny Katic deflected a shot from Matt Staudacher for his eight of the year. Kohei Sato also assisted on the goal to bring the game into the third with Worcester leading 2-1.

The Bison poured on the shots in the third to stage a potential comeback. However, 4:53 into the final frame, Jordan Kaplan scored his 17th of the season from Griffin Luce and Schachle to close the scoring. Despite outshooting Worcester 10-3 in the final period, Bloomington suffered a 3-1 loss.

Yaniv Perets stopped 21 of 24 shots in the loss. Worcester's Hugo Ollas denied 23 of 24 shots to earn the victory. The Bison power play went 0-for-1 while the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

