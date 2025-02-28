Milic, Admirals Shut out Lions in Crucial Division Matchup

Trois-Rivières, Quebec - After their home games last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals traveled north of the border for an important series against the top-seeded Trois-Rivières Lions. Thomas Milic delivered a stellar performance, achieving a 21-save shutout as the Admirals secured their 30th win of the season, defeating the Lions 4-0.

Milic returned to the Admirals after being reassigned from the Manitoba Moose, and he made 21 saves on 21 shots faced.

During the initial 20 minutes of play, only one goal was recorded as both teams engaged in a competitive struggle on the ice. It was not until after the midway point of the period that the Admirals gained the advantage.

The scoring opportunity originated from a blocked shot by Darick Louis-Jean, who subsequently passed the puck to Filip Fornåå Svensson. As Fornaa Svensson advanced down the ice, he unleashed a shot on the net that was subsequently redirected by Grant Hebert, resulting in a rebound goal. This marked Hebert's first goal with the Admirals since joining the team last week.

Later in the period, the Admirals found themselves on the penalty kill; however, the score remained unchanged as they entered the first intermission, having dominated the forecheck with a total of 13 shots on goal compared to the Lions' five.

In the second period, Norfolk encountered additional penalty challenges, yet the commendable performance of Milic was noteworthy.

With 13 minutes remaining in the period, Carson Mussed extended the lead to 2-0 with a shot from the side wall that deflected into the net, marking his fourth goal of the season. Shortly thereafter, Justin Young capitalized on a breakaway opportunity with a skilled chip shot that sailed over the shoulder of Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin, bringing his season total to nine goals.

The score maintained a three-goal differential as the second-period horn concluded.

To start the third period, Norfolk created several quality scoring opportunities against Cavallin that could have increased their lead. The score remained unchanged as they applied pressure on the Lions and played solid defensively. With under four minutes left in the game, Filip Fornåå Svensson sealed the victory for the Admirals with his 22nd goal of the season, hitting an empty-net shot.

Milic and the Admirals held strong in the final minutes of the game, securing an important victory on Friday night. They currently sit in third place in the North Division with 63 points.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - T. Milic (21 saves off of 21 shots faced)

2. NOR - G. Hebert (1 goal, +2)

3. NOR - J. Young (1 goal, +2)

What's Next

The Admirals and the Lions are back on the ice for game two of their three-game series tomorrow afternoon. The puck drops at 3:00 p.m. from Colisée Vidéotron.

