Milic Returns to Norfolk from Manitoba
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned goaltender Thomas Milic from the Manitoba Moose to the Norfolk Admirals.
Milic, 21, has played in six games with the Admirals this season, going 3-3 with a 2.33 goals-against-average (GAA).
He was assigned to Manitoba on February 18 where he played in one game with the Moose (Feb. 26 at Belleville). In that contest, Milic made 32 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory.
The British Columbia native has played in 24 career games with Norfolk, going 14-6-2 in-goal with a 2.42 GAA.
The Admirals kick off the first of three straight games tonight against the Trois-Riviéres Lions in Quebec. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 on the Admirals Broadcast Network.
