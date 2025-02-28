Sawyer Boulton & Mason Primeau Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forwards Sawyer Boulton and Mason Primeau have been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Boulton, 20, has registered a goal, 36 penalty minutes and +2 rating in eleven games for Reading this season. The Huntington, New York native scored his first professional career goal on November 23rd against Maine. Additionally, Boulton has played ten games for the Phantoms this season where he has logged 37 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Boulton recorded his first professional career fighting major on November 15th against Springfield.

The 6'0", 209-pound, right-shot forward attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 Development Camp, Training Camp and Rookie Series at PPL Center on Sept. 13 and 14. In Game 2 of the Rookie Series, Boulton scored a goal to cap off a tic-tac-toe connection with former Royals Jacob Gaucher and Zayde Wisdom. Additionally, Boulton skated in the third of three preseason games for the Phantoms on a line with current Royals forward Nick Capone.

Prior to signing a two-year AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 3, 2024, Boulton played 40 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. He also appeared in 16 OHL playoff games for London en route to lifting the J. Ross Robertson Cup as league champions and earning a spot in the Memorial Cup. Prior to signing with London in October, 2023, Boulton opened the season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Rochester Jr. Americans where he registered five points (3g-2a) in 10 games.

Sawyer is the son of 654-game NHLer Eric Boulton (2000-2016) and older brother of his former London Knights teammate Ryder Boulton.

Primeau, 23, has registered 10 points (6g-4a), 31 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 19 games with the Royals in his fifth professional season. Under a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Toronto, Ontario native has registered 50 points (21g-29a), 160 penalty minutes and a -29 rating across 171 professional career games.

Primeau made his Phantoms debut on December 21st against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins where he recorded two penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

The 6'5", 203-pound, left-shot forward has played 133 of his 134 AHL career games with the Henderson Silver Knights across each of the last four seasons. Primeau has played 37 games in the ECHL between the Fort Wayne Komets, Savannah Ghost Pirates and Reading where he's recorded 22 points (11g-11a) and 58 penalty minutes.

A fifth round, 141st overall, selection of Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Primeau amassed 65 points (31g-34a) in 174 OHL regular season career games between the Guelph Storm (2017-19) and the North Bay Battalion (2018-19). In the OHL postseason, Primeau recorded five points (1g-4a) in 11 games.

Additionally, Mason Primeau is the son of former NHL veteran Wayne Primeau who played 774 career NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Boston and Calgary. He is also the nephew of former Flyers' captain Keith Primeau who played six seasons for Philadelphia from 1999-2006.

