McCallum Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Reading

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

READING, PA - Lynden McCallum scored both Maine Mariners goals in a 4-2 loss to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Santander Arena. It was the first time in six tries this season that the Royals defeated the Mariners.

The Royals opened the scoring just :28 into the game, when Jake Smith finished off a rebound from a Gianfranco Cassaro point shot that caromed off the pad of Maine netminder Ryan Bischel. The Mariners tied things up at 4:30 as Lynden McCallum capitalized on a strange bounce off the boards that came right to the side of a surprised Vinnie Purpura in the Royals net. Before the period came to a close, Shane Seller's deflection of Robbie Stucker's shot put Reading back on top 2-1 at 17:28.

Smith netted his second of the game at 10:22 of the second period as he and Mason Primeau skated in on a 2-on-0 break. Despite a second period largely dictated by the Mariners, Reading carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

McCallum's second goal of the game brought Maine back within one at 12:29 of the third. Able to get behind the Reading defense, McCallum made a power move to the net and put one under the cross bar. A late hooking penalty to Jacob Hudson stalled the Mariners efforts to find the equalizer and Mason Primeau potted an empty-netter to seal the game.

Maine outside Reading 31-24 in the game. Purpura stopped 29 for the win while Bischel made 20 saves for the Mariners.

