Mavericks Fall to Utah 3-2 as General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had Remains Tied for Franchise Wins Record
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Kansas City Mavericks' Daniel Amesbury versus Utah Grizzlies' Brayden Nicholetts
(Kansas City Mavericks)
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks were unable to secure a second straight victory over the Utah Grizzlies, falling 3-2 on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. With the loss, general manager and head coach Tad O'Had remains tied with Scott Hillman for the most wins in franchise history at 186.
Kansas City struck first, as Justin MacPherson opened the scoring just 3:35 into the game, giving the Mavericks an early lead. However, Utah responded at 8:02, when Reed Lebster converted on a setup from Cole Gallant, sending the game to the first intermission tied 1-1.
The Grizzlies grabbed their first lead of the night at 9:10 of the second period, when Lincoln Erne found the back of the net, assisted by Garrett Pyke. The Mavericks answered later in the frame, with David Cotton tying the game at 16:30, finishing a play from MacPherson and Damien Giroux.
Despite Kansas City controlling play for much of the game and outshooting Utah 39-23, the Mavericks couldn't break through in the final period. Utah took advantage at 15:01, as Matt Araujo scored the game-winner, assisted by Cooper Jones and Cole Gallant.
The Mavericks continued to push for an equalizer but couldn't solve Utah's defense down the stretch. Jack LaFontaine took the loss in net, while Giroux extended his point streak to six games with an assist.
Kansas City won't have much time to dwell on the loss, as they travel to Wichita for a 6:05 PM puck drop against the Thunder on Saturday. O'Had will get another opportunity to become the winningest coach in franchise history as the Mavericks look to bounce back on the road.
Images from this story
|
Kansas City Mavericks' Daniel Amesbury versus Utah Grizzlies' Brayden Nicholetts
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025
- Nick Canade Records Hat Trick in Wild Game and Wild Third Period in Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Falls on Friday Night in Front of 12,799 - Wichita Thunder
- Araujo Scores Game Winner in Utah Grizzlies' Debut at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Fall to Utah 3-2 as General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had Remains Tied for Franchise Wins Record - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Defeated by Komets on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Top Thunder on Road in Nail Biter for 30th Win on Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Power Past Everblades with 6-2 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bantle Has 2-Goal Night in Loss to Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Score Four in Third Period to Win 5-3 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Drop First Game in Massachusetts - Bloomington Bison
- Solar Bears Down Swamp Rabbits to Open Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Monkey Wrenches Go Bananas in 3-1 Win Over Bison - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Extend Point Streak in 5-4 Shootout Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Top Heartlanders in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Top Thunder, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Beat Up On The Fuel, 7-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Fall Short in Wheeling, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Milic, Admirals Shut out Lions in Crucial Division Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- McCallum Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- Mental Toughness: Meet Josh Roberts, the Rush's Leadership Coach - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Matt Araujo in Trade with Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matsushima Receives Call to the AHL - Bloomington Bison
- Game Day #51 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parker Berge Called up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa for Crucial Mountain Division Battle - Wichita Thunder
- Sawyer Boulton & Mason Primeau Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Milic Returns to Norfolk from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Open a Three-Game Series Tonight in Lake Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Loaned from Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Fall to Utah 3-2 as General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had Remains Tied for Franchise Wins Record
- O'Had Ties Franchise Wins Record on Birthday as Mavericks Roll Past Utah 8-3 Powered by Two Hat Tricks
- Kansas City Mavericks Continue Giving the Basics Partnership with Volunteer Event
- GM & Head Coach Tad O'Had Now Two Wins from Franchise Record as Mavericks Sweep Allen 2-1
- Charlie Wright Recalled to Coachella Valley