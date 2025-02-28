Mavericks Fall to Utah 3-2 as General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had Remains Tied for Franchise Wins Record

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks were unable to secure a second straight victory over the Utah Grizzlies, falling 3-2 on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. With the loss, general manager and head coach Tad O'Had remains tied with Scott Hillman for the most wins in franchise history at 186.

Kansas City struck first, as Justin MacPherson opened the scoring just 3:35 into the game, giving the Mavericks an early lead. However, Utah responded at 8:02, when Reed Lebster converted on a setup from Cole Gallant, sending the game to the first intermission tied 1-1.

The Grizzlies grabbed their first lead of the night at 9:10 of the second period, when Lincoln Erne found the back of the net, assisted by Garrett Pyke. The Mavericks answered later in the frame, with David Cotton tying the game at 16:30, finishing a play from MacPherson and Damien Giroux.

Despite Kansas City controlling play for much of the game and outshooting Utah 39-23, the Mavericks couldn't break through in the final period. Utah took advantage at 15:01, as Matt Araujo scored the game-winner, assisted by Cooper Jones and Cole Gallant.

The Mavericks continued to push for an equalizer but couldn't solve Utah's defense down the stretch. Jack LaFontaine took the loss in net, while Giroux extended his point streak to six games with an assist.

Kansas City won't have much time to dwell on the loss, as they travel to Wichita for a 6:05 PM puck drop against the Thunder on Saturday. O'Had will get another opportunity to become the winningest coach in franchise history as the Mavericks look to bounce back on the road.

