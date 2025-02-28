Parker Berge Called up to AHL Ontario

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that all-star defenseman Parker Berge has been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Berge earns his first call-up of his career. The 6'0", 180-pound blue-liner is the Swamp Rabbits leading scoring defenseman, notching six goals and 35 points in 49 games, along with a team-leading +10 rating. He made his professional debut on opening night against Orlando on October 18th, registering a two assist game. He was named to the ECHL's Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team back in January.

From Edmonton, Alberta, Berge turned professional following a five-year career in the major-junior ranks with the WHL's Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips, earning 100 points (18g-82ast) in 213 games. He signed with the Reign this offseason as an undrafted free agent.

The Swamp Rabbits now take to the road for another seven-game stretch, beginning with the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, February 28th. Puck drop at the Kia Center is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.