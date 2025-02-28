Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Matt Araujo in Trade with Rapid City

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Matt Araujo from the Rapid City Rush.

Araujo appeared in 21 games for the Rush this season, including six games vs Utah. Araujo was born in Brookhaven, New York.

He was named to the SPHL all-rookie team back in the 2023-24 season as a member of the Fayetteville Marksmen. Araujo played at SUNY-Plattsburgh from 2018-2023, where he served as team captain for two seasons. He was either second or third team all-conference in all four seasons at Plattsburgh. Araujo will wear number 27 for the Grizzlies.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

March 9, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 tickets with AFCU card. Family four pack of tickets for $48.

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

