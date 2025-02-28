Heartlanders Extend Point Streak in 5-4 Shootout Loss

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders extended their six-game point streak in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Wings Event Center. William Rousseau made 38 saves in the defeat.

Timmy Kent, T.J. Walsh, Andrew McLean, and Jonny Sorenson scored for Iowa. The Heartlanders have a record of 30-16-4-4, good for 68 points, which is tied for the most points in a single season in team history.

Five minutes into the first period, Kristof Papp earned his first professional point feeding Kent to open the scoring, 1-0. Zach Okabe responded for Kalamazoo 33 seconds later and tied the game at one.

Walsh capitalized on the man advantage to take the lead for Iowa, 2-1, four and a half minutes into the middle frame, assisted by Ryan Miotto and Austen Swankler. In the final minutes of the second, Quinn Preston tied the game at two.

McLean retook the lead for the Heartlanders on Iowa's first shot of the third period, assisted by Jules Boscq and Kent, to make the score 3-2. About a minute later, Sorenson extended the lead to 4-2 with a rebound goal. Miotto recorded his second assist of the game on Sorenson's goal. Ryan Cox responded with a goal 60 seconds later to cut Iowa's lead to 4-3. Blake Christensen scored a breakaway goal for Kalamazoo to tie the game at four in the final six minutes.

Kalamazoo took the victory in the shootout with goals from Okabe and Drake Pilon. The K-Wings have recorded the victory in both shootouts for the season series.

Jonathan Lemieux made 19 saves in the victory.

