Oilers Top Thunder on Road in Nail Biter for 30th Win on Campaign

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Friday night, moving three points ahead of the Thunder in the Mountain Division.
Tyler Poulsen opened the scoring 4:11 into the action, ripping a wrist shot past Trevor Gorsuch off a tape-to-tape pass from Micahel Farren to set the Oilers up 1-0. Conner Roulette added a power-play goal, firing the puck from the left point 4:26 later to send the Oilers up 2-0 into the second period.
Declan Smith tipped a blast from the point for a power-play goal of his own 14 seconds before the halfway point of the game, cutting Tulsa's lead to 2-1 through two frames.
Roulette scored his second of the night - a highlight-reel breakaway finish set up by Justin Michaelian - 5:24 into the third period, restoring the Oilers' two-goal lead 3-1. Jay Dickman scored his team-leading 25th of the season from the doorstep to bring the Thunder within one goal once again with 6:57 remaining in the contest. Wichita put on a heavy barrage for the final quarter of the final frame, but a dogged defensive effort gave Talyn Boyko and the Oilers the regulation win by a score of 3-2.
The Oilers travel back home tomorrow, March 1 for a 7:05 p.m. showdown against the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center. Tulsa will wear Anaheim Ducks jerseys with an Oilers' twist for Affiliation Night, celebrating the fifth season as one of the NHL's most recognizable franchise's 'AA' affiliate.
OU and OSU square off in the third-annual Bedlam on Ice beforehand at 4:00 p.m., with tickets giving fans access to both games.
