Fuel Defeated by Komets on Friday Night

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel's Chris Cameron in action

FORT WAYNE- The Fuel kicked off their weekend in Fort Wayne with a game against the Komets before hosting two straight games at home. After a dominant second period by the Komets, the Fuel lost 7-2 to their in-state rivals.

1ST PERIOD

Fort Wayne's Nolan Volcan scored first with a goal at 5:54 to put the Komets up 1-0 early.

It wasn't until 18:03 that the Fuel were able to tie it up with a goal from Brett Bulmer right in front. Nathan Burke claimed the only assist on that goal.

Thirty seconds later, Brandon McManus scored to restore Fort Wayne's one-goal lead.

After one period, there were no penalties and Indy outshot Fort Wayne 11-10 despite being down 2-1.

2ND PERIOD

At 2:07, Alex Aleardi scored to make it 3-1 in favor of the Komets.

As it usually does, things got a bit heated between these two teams who see a lot of each other throughout the season, however, through the halfway point in the second period, there were still no penalties called.

Anthony Petruzzelli scored at 11:08 to make it 4-1 for the Komets. Former Fuel forward, Zach Jordan claimed his first assist with Fort Wayne on that goal.

About three minutes later, Petruzzelli scored his second goal of the game to make it 5-1.

Following that goal, the Fuel replaced Ben Gaudreau in goal with Cam Gray who faced the Komets in their Wednesday night meeting last week.

McManus scored his second goal of the night at 15:59 to make it 6-1 before Indy's Matus Spodniak took the game's first penalty about a minute later.

Spodniak sat for tripping late in the second period but the Fuel killed off the penalty.

At the end of the second frame, the Komets were outshooting Indy 27-22 with a 6-1 lead.

3RD PERIOD

At 6:45, Petruzzelli took Fort Wayne's first penalty of the game for elbowing.

Nathan Burke scored on the power play with the help of Darby Llewellyn and Colin Bilek to make it 6-2 at 8:18.

The Komets followed up with a goal at 8:59 to make it 7-2. Jack Dugan was credited with that goal for Fort Wayne.

The Fuel headed back to the power play after a too many men call on the Komets at 10:43. Aleardi served that penalty.

The Komets killed off that penalty and there was not another one for the remainder of the game.

Despite a few good chances for the Fuel in the last ten minutes, time expired without another goal.

The Komets claimed the 7-2 win while outshooting Indy 34-31.

