Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has won ten consecutive games after a dramatic overtime victory over Idaho on Wednesday. The Rush battles the Steelheads as it attempts to win its fourth straight series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Blake Bennett scored 45 seconds into overtime to deliver the Rush its tenth straight win, a 4-3 victory for Rapid City over the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday. Bennett, who also scored a power play goal in the first period, continued his incredible pace. He has put up 14 goals in his first 17 Rush games this season. The reigning Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week has scored five times in his last two games.

HANGING TEN

With Wednesday's heroics, the Rush has won ten consecutive games dating back to February 5th. It ties the team's second-longest winning streak in franchise history, and the longest since the team won ten in a row to start the 2013-14 season, the final year of the Central Hockey League era.

BENNY DOES IT AGAIN

Blake Bennett willed the Rush offense to a victory and continued his run as the ECHL's hottest player with a two-goal performance in the series opener. The reigning Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week has scored five goals in the last two games, the first time he has put up back-to-back multi-goal outings in his already record-breaking career.

SLAYING THE DRAGON

In extending its streak, the Rush put an end to an even longer one: before Wednesday, Idaho had won 12 consecutive games at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City's previous home win against the Steelheads came on April 12, 2023, a 2-1 victory.

OFF-DAY TRANSACTIONS

It is college signing season, and Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt inked two players out of Lindenwood University: forward David Gagnon and defenseman Artyom Borshyov. Both arrived in Rapid City yesterday. The Rush also received defenseman Chase Pauls back from the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, defenseman Matt Araujo was traded to the Utah Grizzlies.

BATTING 1.000

Blake Bennett was as efficient as possible on Wednesday for the Rush. He only took two shots on goal, but both found the back of the net. For the season, Bennett has 14 goals on 81 shots for a shooting percentage of 17.3%.

ALL ABOUT THE POWER PLAY

The Rush made its hay on special teams on Wednesday. The power play started out 3-for-3, accounting for all three goals in regulation, while the penalty kill stopped both Idaho chances. It is the first time this season Rapid City has not scored a 5-on-5 goal and won the game.

FINISHING FEBRUARY

This is the final day of February, and the Rush looks to finish its near-perfect month. Having gone 10-0-1 in February thus far, a point tonight would ensure a month-long point streak for Rapid City.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

