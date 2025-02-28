Matsushima Receives Call to the AHL

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has loaned forward Eddie Matsushima to the San Diego Gulls.

Matsushima, 31, was named the first captain in franchise history on October 17, 2024. He has tallied 21 assists and currently leads all Bison players with 24 goals, 45 points, 151 shots and four game winning goals in 52 games played.

In the last Bison game, the Verona, Wisconsin native tallied the only two goals of the game, one shorthanded, in a 2-0 victory against the Indy Fuel. He leads all Bison players with 12 multi-point games and is tied for the team lead with the longest point streak of the season lasting eight games.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward debuted in the AHL last season skating in two games with the Gulls. Matsushima has skated in 254 career ECHL games totaling 192 points (95 goals, 97 assists) with 167 penalty minutes.

