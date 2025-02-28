Nailers Top Thunder, 3-1
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- Wheeling Nailers fans were inches away from witnessing history on Friday night, but they still had plenty of celebrating to do at WesBanco Arena, as their team picked up a 3-1 victory in the weekend opener against the Adirondack Thunder. Chrystopher Collin notched the eventual game winning goal as well as an assist, and Sergei Murashov turned aside 24 of 25 shots.
The game started out with a bang, as Wheeling's Matthew Quercia and Adirondack's Darian Skeoch threw off the gloves and helmets for a fight just five seconds into play. Despite being a scoreless first period, both teams had opportunities, as shots on goal favored the home side, 13-11.
The deadlock was ultimately broken by the Nailers at the 4:52 mark of the middle frame. Chrystopher Collin sent Cole Cameron in with a step on his defender on the right side of the offensive zone. Cameron skated to a great shooting position in the right circle, and ripped a shot into the left side of the cage.
Midway through the third period, Wheeling added an insurance tally at the time, but what turned out to be an even bigger goal in the end. Mats Lindgren tossed in a wrist shot from the left point, which got blocked. However, the rebound kicked out to Collin, who got dropped to his knees moments earlier by a cross check, and was able to swipe in the loose puck from that very spot. The Nailers came inches away from a 3-0 lead and a piece of history, as Sergei Murashov's empty net bid trickled wide through the right side of the crease. Adirondack proceeded to close the gap to one with 35 seconds left, when Grant Loven tipped in Ryan Conroy's shot from the center point. Kyle Jackson closed out the 3-1 Wheeling win with an empty netter in the last second of the game.
Sergei Murashov saw his shutout streak reach 132:33 before the late goal, and he finished the night with 24 saves on 25 shots in the winning effort for the Nailers. Colby Muise stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced in the Thunder crease.
The Nailers and Thunder will do battle in Wheeling again on Saturday night at 7:10, which is the next Big-6 Promtional Game - Battle Royale. There will be a video game arcade in the main lobby and themed activities throughout the night. On Sunday at 4:10, the Maine Mariners will be the opponent, and following the game, fans will be able to skate with the odd-numbered players. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
