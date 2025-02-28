Nick Canade Records Hat Trick in Wild Game and Wild Third Period in Loss
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (26-18-8-1, 61pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (23-22-5-3, 52pts) Friday night by a final score of 8-5 at The Monument Arena where there were a combined eight goals in the third period. Idaho and Rapid City will close out their season series tomorrow night at 7:05 pm.
Despite outshooting the Rush 14-5 in the first period it was Rapid City leading 1-0 as Ryan Wagner scored on their third power-play of the frame with 1:38 remaining.
Rapid City stretched their lead to 2-0 as Blake Bennett scored for his third straight game just 1:52 into the second period. Then it was Nick Canade's (7th) turn to score for his third straight game making it a 2-1 deficit at 7:36 from Patrick Moynihan and Jade Miller. Just 95 seconds later Connor Mylymok increased the lead back to a pair for the Rush. Ty Pelton-Byce (21st) scored on the power-play with 5:54 to play in the period from Francesco Arcuri and Jason Horvath as the Steelheads trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes of play outshooting the Rush 14-11 in the middle frame.
Eight combined goals were scored in the final 20 minutes of play, five for Rapid City and three for Idaho. Chase Pauls scored at 1:37, Maurizio Colella at 5:37 (PP), and Deni Goure (7:02) making it a 7-2 Rapid City lead. Nick Caande (8th, 9th) scored a pair of goals to complete his first professional hat-trick. His first came unassisted at 10:44 then right off the ensuing face-off six seconds later from Mason McCarty and Matt Register. A.J. White (9th) made it a 7-5 game scoring on the power-play with 5:27 left from Hank Crone and Patrick Moynihan with an extra attacker on the ice. Maurizio Colella sealed the game away with an empty net score with 15 seconds remaining for a Rapid City 8-5 win.
Ben Kraws allowed seven goals on 26 shots in 47:59 while Brian Wilson made saves on two shots in 8:23. Matt Radomsky made 37 saves on 42 shots.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025
- Nick Canade Records Hat Trick in Wild Game and Wild Third Period in Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Falls on Friday Night in Front of 12,799 - Wichita Thunder
- Araujo Scores Game Winner in Utah Grizzlies' Debut at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Fall to Utah 3-2 as General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had Remains Tied for Franchise Wins Record - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Defeated by Komets on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Top Thunder on Road in Nail Biter for 30th Win on Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Power Past Everblades with 6-2 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bantle Has 2-Goal Night in Loss to Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Score Four in Third Period to Win 5-3 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Drop First Game in Massachusetts - Bloomington Bison
- Solar Bears Down Swamp Rabbits to Open Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Monkey Wrenches Go Bananas in 3-1 Win Over Bison - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Extend Point Streak in 5-4 Shootout Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Top Heartlanders in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Top Thunder, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Beat Up On The Fuel, 7-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Fall Short in Wheeling, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Milic, Admirals Shut out Lions in Crucial Division Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- McCallum Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- Mental Toughness: Meet Josh Roberts, the Rush's Leadership Coach - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Matt Araujo in Trade with Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matsushima Receives Call to the AHL - Bloomington Bison
- Game Day #51 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parker Berge Called up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa for Crucial Mountain Division Battle - Wichita Thunder
- Sawyer Boulton & Mason Primeau Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Milic Returns to Norfolk from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Open a Three-Game Series Tonight in Lake Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Loaned from Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Nick Canade Records Hat Trick in Wild Game and Wild Third Period in Loss
- Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars
- Kaleb Pearson Scores in Pro Debut as Steelheads Fall in Overtime, 4-3
- Connor MacEachern Signs PTO with Iowa Wild, Steelheads Sign Kaleb Pearson to ECHL Contract
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19