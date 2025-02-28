Araujo Scores Game Winner in Utah Grizzlies' Debut at Kansas City
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - Matt Araujo scored his first professional goal with the game winner 4:59 left in the third period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on a Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Utah win ended KC's 11 game home winning streak.
The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead as Justin MacPherson scored 3:35 into the contest. Utah tied it up 8:02 in as Reed Lebster scored from the left wing on a 2 on 1 with Cole Gallant getting the assist. Lebster led Utah with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games in February.
Lincoln Erne scored a second period shorthanded goal as he shot it from his own zone 9:10 into the second period. Utah now has five shorthanded goals on the season. Garrett Pyke picked up his first point as a Grizzly with an assist. KC captain David Cotton tied up the contest 16:30 into the period as he scored his 12th of the year.
Araujo's game winner was scored from the left wing 15:01 into the third period. Araujo was making his Grizzlies debut as he was acquired in a trade with Rapid City on February 27th. Gallant picked up his second assist of the night and Cooper Jones added a helper as Utah won a game for the first time all season when they scored less than four goals.
Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski was stellar in net as he saved 37 of 39 as he earned his team leading 10th victory of the season. KC's Jack LaFontaine stopped 20 of 23 in the loss.
Utah's road trip continues at Tulsa on Saturday night at 6:05 pm and Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on March 7, 2025 for Military Night vs Tulsa. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Matt Araujo (Utah) - GWG, first pro goal, 2 shots.
2. Justin MacPherson (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025
- Nick Canade Records Hat Trick in Wild Game and Wild Third Period in Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Falls on Friday Night in Front of 12,799 - Wichita Thunder
- Araujo Scores Game Winner in Utah Grizzlies' Debut at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Fall to Utah 3-2 as General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had Remains Tied for Franchise Wins Record - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Defeated by Komets on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Top Thunder on Road in Nail Biter for 30th Win on Campaign - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Power Past Everblades with 6-2 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bantle Has 2-Goal Night in Loss to Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Score Four in Third Period to Win 5-3 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Drop First Game in Massachusetts - Bloomington Bison
- Solar Bears Down Swamp Rabbits to Open Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Monkey Wrenches Go Bananas in 3-1 Win Over Bison - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Extend Point Streak in 5-4 Shootout Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Top Heartlanders in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Top Thunder, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Beat Up On The Fuel, 7-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Fall Short in Wheeling, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Milic, Admirals Shut out Lions in Crucial Division Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- McCallum Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- Mental Toughness: Meet Josh Roberts, the Rush's Leadership Coach - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Matt Araujo in Trade with Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matsushima Receives Call to the AHL - Bloomington Bison
- Game Day #51 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parker Berge Called up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa for Crucial Mountain Division Battle - Wichita Thunder
- Sawyer Boulton & Mason Primeau Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Milic Returns to Norfolk from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Open a Three-Game Series Tonight in Lake Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Loaned from Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Araujo Scores Game Winner in Utah Grizzlies' Debut at Kansas City
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Matt Araujo in Trade with Rapid City
- Grizzlies Fall on Wednesday Night in Kansas City
- Grizz Acquire Hausinger in Trade, Pyke Reassigned from Colorado
- Grizzlies Fall 5-2 on Sunday Afternoon