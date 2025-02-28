Araujo Scores Game Winner in Utah Grizzlies' Debut at Kansas City

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, Missouri - Matt Araujo scored his first professional goal with the game winner 4:59 left in the third period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on a Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Utah win ended KC's 11 game home winning streak.

The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead as Justin MacPherson scored 3:35 into the contest. Utah tied it up 8:02 in as Reed Lebster scored from the left wing on a 2 on 1 with Cole Gallant getting the assist. Lebster led Utah with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games in February.

Lincoln Erne scored a second period shorthanded goal as he shot it from his own zone 9:10 into the second period. Utah now has five shorthanded goals on the season. Garrett Pyke picked up his first point as a Grizzly with an assist. KC captain David Cotton tied up the contest 16:30 into the period as he scored his 12th of the year.

Araujo's game winner was scored from the left wing 15:01 into the third period. Araujo was making his Grizzlies debut as he was acquired in a trade with Rapid City on February 27th. Gallant picked up his second assist of the night and Cooper Jones added a helper as Utah won a game for the first time all season when they scored less than four goals.

Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski was stellar in net as he saved 37 of 39 as he earned his team leading 10th victory of the season. KC's Jack LaFontaine stopped 20 of 23 in the loss.

Utah's road trip continues at Tulsa on Saturday night at 6:05 pm and Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on March 7, 2025 for Military Night vs Tulsa. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Matt Araujo (Utah) - GWG, first pro goal, 2 shots.

2. Justin MacPherson (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

