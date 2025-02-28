Forward Justin Nachbaur Loaned from Hershey to South Carolina

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Justin Nachbaur has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina.

Nachbaur, 24, is in his fourth season of professional hockey and his first season with the Hershey Bears organization. The 6-4 210 lb forward has skated in 33 games for the Stingrays this season and has tallied 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists). He leads the Stingrays in penalty minutes this season with 128. Known for his physical presence on the ice, Nachbaur has accumulated 24 penalty minutes in four AHL games for Hershey this season.

The Cross Lake, MB native has skated in 136 ECHL games and 12 AHL games in his career. He spent all of last season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, helping them win a regular season title and reach the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history

The Stingrays are back in action tonight against the Florida Everblades at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.