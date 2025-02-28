Bantle Has 2-Goal Night in Loss to Cincinnati

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center in the first game of the home-and-home with a final score of 5-3.

How it Happened:

Cincinnati started off the scoring in this one with a goal just 4:43 into the first.

Toledo responded with a goal from Carson Bantle, doing what he does best and tied the game at 1. This was Bantle's 19th goal of the season, and Colin Swoyer got his lucky number 24th assist on the year. Mitch Lewandowski had the secondary assist.

In a scrappy second, Darian Pilon fired up the Fish with a tone-setting fight with Rhett Parsons. Not long after, Toledo broke the tie and took the lead with a goal from Mitch Lewandowski. Jalen Smereck and Brendon Michaelian tallied the assists.

At the beginning of the third period, Cincinnati scored two goals back-to-back in just 41 seconds to give them the lead.

The Walleye responded with of course Carson Bantle getting his 20th goal of the season to tie the game at 3 goals a piece. Mitch Lewandowski got his 3rd point of the evening with the assist and Brandon Kruse had the secondary assist on the power play goal.

Cincinnati went on their 6th power play of the evening and capitalized to restore their lead. The Cyclones sealed the deal with an empty-net goal to give them the 5-3 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. CIN - C. Hall (1G, 1A)

2. CIN - C. Dodero (1G, 1A)

3. CIN - K. Bollers (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to bounce back tomorrow night in Toledo, and split the series with the Cyclones for game 2 of the home-and-home. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

