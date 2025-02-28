Americans Open a Three-Game Series Tonight in Lake Tahoe

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Mark Duarte of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Mark Duarte of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Lake Tahoe, Nevada -- The Allen Americans (13-30-7-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tahoe Knight Monsters (30-19-3-1) tonight at 9:30 PM CST at Tahoe Blue Event Center. This is the first - ever trip to Lake Tahoe for the Americans.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 9: 1 5 PM CST

Puck Drop: 9:30 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 3/6/25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:10 PM CST

Last Game: The Kansas City Mavericks completed the three-game sweep with a 2-1 victory last Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. For the third game in a row, the Mavericks jumped out to a first period lead. Damien Giroux put the Mavericks on the board first with his 16th of the season at the 4:40 mark of the frame. Kansas City increased their lead two minutes later as Max Andreev scored his 13th of the year to give KC a 2-0 lead. That score would hold up until the third period when Mark Duarte put the Americans on the score sheet with his 18th goal of the season. With goal number 18, he tied Spencer Asuchak for the team lead. The Americans would go on to lose their 10th in a row.

Time is running out: With S aturday night's loss to the Mavericks, the Americans have just 20 games remaining in the regular season. Allen trails the fourth place T ahoe Knight Monsters by 29 points for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. Only one time in team history have the Americans missed the postseason due to a non-qualifying record. That happened back in the 2018-2019 season when the Americans finished last overall in the league.

Power Play: The Americans went 0-for-2 on the power play last Saturday night in Kansas City. A llen is rank ed 17th overall o n the man advantage at 19.1 %. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals.

Head-to-Head with Tahoe: The Americans have faced the Tahoe Knight Monsters just two times in team history. Both games were played at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tahoe won both games by a 4-3 score. The Americans are 0-1-1 lifetime against their Mountain Division neighbors.

Americans swap forwards with Cincy: The Americans acquired forward Noah Kane, from the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday.

In return the Americans sent forward Brayden Guy to the Cyclones. Kane played in 12 games for Cincinnati this season and ha d one assist. He is the cousin of Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane.

Comparing Allen and Tahoe:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-15-4-1

Away: 7-15-3-1

Overall: 13-30-7-2

Last 10: 0-9-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (47) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Tahoe Knight Monsters:

Home: 15-5-2-1

Away: 15-14-1-0

Overall: 30-19-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:

Goals: (24) Simon Pinard

Assists: (34) Sloan Stanick

Points: (55) Sloan Stanick

+/-: (+18) Brennan Kapcheck

PIM's (57) Brennan Kapcheck

GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.