Komets Beat Up On The Fuel, 7-2
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday, the Indy Fuel was back at the Coliseum. After an early Nolan Volcan goal at 5:54, Indy's Brett Bulmer tied the game at 18:03. The Komets were able to grab the lead back before the first intermission when Brannon McManus scored at 18:33 with assists from Matt Murphy and Anthony Petruzzelli.
The Komets scored four goals in the second period. Anthony Petruzzelli struck twice, and Alex Aleardi and McManus also got markers in the period to make the game 6-1. Indy's starting goaltender, Ben Gaudreau, was relieved by Cam Gray after giving up five goals on 21 shots.
In the third period, Indy's Nathan Burke scored on a power-play to make it a 6-2 game, but Jack Dugan quickly responded with his 17th goal of the season at 8:15 to make the final score 7-2. Brett Brochu got the win, making 29 saves.
