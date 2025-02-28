Wichita Hosts Tulsa for Crucial Mountain Division Battle

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home for the next two games starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. against longtime rival, Tulsa.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 175-163-39 against Tulsa and 99-73-20 at home against the Oilers.

Both teams are coming off of overtime appearances. The Thunder lost last Saturday in overtime at Idaho, 5-4. The Oilers earned an overtime win on the road at Fort Wayne, 2-1.

Tulsa is one point ahead of Wichita for second place in the Mountain Division with 66 points. The Thunder have one game in hand on both Tulsa and Tahoe.

Michal Stinil leads the Thunder in the season-series against the Oilers. In five games, the Decin, Czechia native has 12 points (3g, 9a). Kobe Walker (2g, 3a) and Peter Bates (5a) each have five points against Tulsa.

Alec Butcher leads the way for the Oilers in the season-series against the Thunder. Butcher has six points (5g, 1a) in five games. Solag Bakich (2g, 2a) and Reid Petryk (2g, 2a) each have four points against Wichita.

THUNDERBOLTS...Joe Carroll has points in seven-straight...Nolan Burke has five points in his last three games (2g, 3a)...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.59)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 15-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

OILERS NOTES - Easton Brodzinski scored in his San Diego Gulls debut on Wednesday...Vyacheslav Buteyets is second in the league with four shutouts...Talyn Boyko is 12th in goals-against average (2.37)...Cade McNelly is third among defensemen with six majors...Tulsa is 5-3-1-1 in its last 10 games...Tulsa is 19-3-2-1 when scoring first...Tulsa is 26-13-4-3 against the Mountain Division...

Join us on Friday, February 28 for QT Buy In Night. Head over to any Wichita-area QuikTrip location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers. Fans will need to redeem the vouchers for an actual ticket to the game. This can be done at the Thunder office, box office or the night of the game. Fans can also go online to get their tickets.

