Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today forward Francesco Arcuri and defenseman Connor Punnett have been reassigned to Idaho by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars.

Arcuri, 21, has tallied eight points (1G, 7A) in 10 games with Idaho this year while skating in four games with Texas. Last season he appeared in 64 games for the Steelheads finishing tied for third with 25 goals while adding 21 assists for 46 points. His 12 goals on the power-play led all ECHL rookies. In parts of two ECHL seasons he has collected 54 points (26G, 28A) in 74 games while appearing in five AHL games. The Toronto, ON native is on the second year of his three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas. He was drafted by the Stars in 2021, 6th round, 175th overall.

Punnett, 21, has skated in 42 games for Idaho this season tallying 14 points (3G, 11A) with 92 penalty minutes. The Powassan, ON native rookie defender signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 7, 2024 after a four year career in the Ontario Hockey League skating in 247 career games notching 120 points (32G, 88A) with 339 penalty minutes playing for Saginaw, Barrie, and Oshawa.

Idaho is on the road tonight and tomorrow against Rapid City at 7:05 p.m.

