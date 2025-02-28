Thunder Fall Short in Wheeling, 3-1
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
WHEELING - The Adirondack Thunder comeback bid fell short on Friday night, 3-1, to the Wheeling Nailers in front of 2,247 at WesBanco Arena.
After no scoring in the first period, Wheeling's Cole Cameron took a pass down the right side and sent a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Colby Muise for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Cameron's third of the year from Chrystopher Collin at 4:52 of the second period. Adirondack trailed after 40 minutes of play, 1-0.
Wheeling took a 2-0 lead in the third period as Chrystopher Collin pushed in a loose rebound at the top of the crease as goaltender Colby Muise scrambled to get back into position after being taken out of the play. The goal was Collin's second of the year at 10:19 of the third with assists from Mats Lindgren and Jordan Martel.
Adirondack responded with the net empty late in regulation as Grant Loven tipped in a shot from the point to break up the shutout bid and pull the Thunder within a goal, 2-1. The goal was Loven's seventh of the year with assists from Ryan Conroy and Jackson van de Leest with 35 seconds remaining in regulation.
In the end, Wheeling added an empty-net goal for the 3-1 win.
Tomorrow, the Thunder visit Wheeling Nailers at 7:10 p.m. before heading to Cincinnati for a Sunday 3 p.m. game.
The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
### #ADKThunder
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers' Aidan Sutter versus Adriondack Thunders' Gustav Müller
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025
- Bison Drop First Game in Massachusetts - Bloomington Bison
- Solar Bears Down Swamp Rabbits to Open Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Monkey Wrenches Go Bananas in 3-1 Win Over Bison - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Extend Point Streak in 5-4 Shootout Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Top Heartlanders in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Top Thunder, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Beat Up On The Fuel, 7-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Fall Short in Wheeling, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Milic, Admirals Shut out Lions in Crucial Division Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- McCallum Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- Mental Toughness: Meet Josh Roberts, the Rush's Leadership Coach - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Matt Araujo in Trade with Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matsushima Receives Call to the AHL - Bloomington Bison
- Game Day #51 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parker Berge Called up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa for Crucial Mountain Division Battle - Wichita Thunder
- Sawyer Boulton & Mason Primeau Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Milic Returns to Norfolk from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Open a Three-Game Series Tonight in Lake Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Loaned from Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.