Thunder Fall Short in Wheeling, 3-1

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers' Aidan Sutter versus Adriondack Thunders' Gustav Müller

WHEELING - The Adirondack Thunder comeback bid fell short on Friday night, 3-1, to the Wheeling Nailers in front of 2,247 at WesBanco Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, Wheeling's Cole Cameron took a pass down the right side and sent a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Colby Muise for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Cameron's third of the year from Chrystopher Collin at 4:52 of the second period. Adirondack trailed after 40 minutes of play, 1-0.

Wheeling took a 2-0 lead in the third period as Chrystopher Collin pushed in a loose rebound at the top of the crease as goaltender Colby Muise scrambled to get back into position after being taken out of the play. The goal was Collin's second of the year at 10:19 of the third with assists from Mats Lindgren and Jordan Martel.

Adirondack responded with the net empty late in regulation as Grant Loven tipped in a shot from the point to break up the shutout bid and pull the Thunder within a goal, 2-1. The goal was Loven's seventh of the year with assists from Ryan Conroy and Jackson van de Leest with 35 seconds remaining in regulation.

In the end, Wheeling added an empty-net goal for the 3-1 win.

Tomorrow, the Thunder visit Wheeling Nailers at 7:10 p.m. before heading to Cincinnati for a Sunday 3 p.m. game.

The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

