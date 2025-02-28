K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators
February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that rookie forward Simon Boyko has been acquired from Atlanta for future considerations.
Boyko, 26, is a 5-foot 10-inch, right-shooting forward who was named SPHL Rookie of the Year last season for Fayetteville, scoring 27 goals and 28 assists in 2023-24.
The forward played four seasons of colligate hockey for the University of Vermont (2019-21) & Aurora (21-23), along with suiting up for three ECHL teams (Norfolk, Rapid City, Atlanta) for a combined 46 games from 2022-25 (10g-8a).
Kalamazoo welcomes the Iowa Heartlanders (30-16-4-3) to Wings Event Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
It will be Wizards, Wands and Wings Night, along with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs as you take in the magical atmosphere at the arena! Be sure to stick around after the game for the specialty jersey auction (House Ravenclaw), with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kalamazoo.
--
The Wizards, Wands and Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 3 K-Wings Wizard Wands and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2025
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matsushima Receives Call to the AHL - Bloomington Bison
- Game Day #51 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parker Berge Called up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Francesco Arcuri and Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: February 28, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Tulsa for Crucial Mountain Division Battle - Wichita Thunder
- Sawyer Boulton & Mason Primeau Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Milic Returns to Norfolk from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Open a Three-Game Series Tonight in Lake Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Loaned from Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Assigned to Canucks (AHL)
- K-Wings Weather Storm, Snatch Thunder Wednesday
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Responds, Preps for Trio of Pivotal Home Games
- K-Wings' Receive Defenseman Christian Felton on Loan from Canucks