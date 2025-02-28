K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Simon Boyko from Gladiators

February 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that rookie forward Simon Boyko has been acquired from Atlanta for future considerations.

Boyko, 26, is a 5-foot 10-inch, right-shooting forward who was named SPHL Rookie of the Year last season for Fayetteville, scoring 27 goals and 28 assists in 2023-24.

The forward played four seasons of colligate hockey for the University of Vermont (2019-21) & Aurora (21-23), along with suiting up for three ECHL teams (Norfolk, Rapid City, Atlanta) for a combined 46 games from 2022-25 (10g-8a).

Kalamazoo welcomes the Iowa Heartlanders (30-16-4-3) to Wings Event Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be Wizards, Wands and Wings Night, along with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs as you take in the magical atmosphere at the arena! Be sure to stick around after the game for the specialty jersey auction (House Ravenclaw), with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kalamazoo.

The Wizards, Wands and Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 3 K-Wings Wizard Wands and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.

